South Korea’s stock-market boom is collapsing spectacularly

America’s giant technology companies have gone from printing money to incinerating it. Owing to their extravagant spending on data centres, the market reckons Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft will collectively report negative free cashflows next year. Yet real fortunes are being made today from Silicon Valley’s gamble on the future.
America’s giant technology companies have gone from printing money to incinerating it. Owing to their extravagant spending on data centres, the market reckons Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft will collectively report negative free cashflows next year. Yet real fortunes are being made today from Silicon Valley’s gamble on the future.
Three companies are expected to surpass an astonishing $200bn of free cashflow apiece next year. One is Nvidia, an American darling that designs the advanced processors needed to run artificial-intelligence models. The other two are Samsung and SK Hynix, a pair of South Korean outfits that dominate the market for the more mundane memory chips in phones, laptops and, increasingly, data centres. Their windfall represents one of the greatest cross-border transfers of cash in corporate history.
Three companies are expected to surpass an astonishing $200bn of free cashflow apiece next year. One is Nvidia, an American darling that designs the advanced processors needed to run artificial-intelligence models. The other two are Samsung and SK Hynix, a pair of South Korean outfits that dominate the market for the more mundane memory chips in phones, laptops and, increasingly, data centres. Their windfall represents one of the greatest cross-border transfers of cash in corporate history.