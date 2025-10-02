South-East Asia makes an AI power grab
No other region is as appealing to both America and China
When Lawrence Wong visited China on his first trip as Singapore’s prime minister in June, he delivered a warning: economic restrictions are futile in an interconnected world. The more one country imposes restrictions on others, Mr Wong said in Beijing, “the more it incentivises others to find alternative solutions and sources". Many of those alternative solutions are in South-East Asia, which is becoming a vital arena in the global tech competition between America and China.