South-East Asia makes an AI power grab

Chinese firms have moved aggressively. Huawei and Alibaba, two of China’s internet giants, have built data centres across the region. Alibaba has partnered with Tencent, another Chinese tech titan, and GoTo, an Indonesian tech firm, to train Indonesians in cloud computing and AI. Tencent alone plans to invest $500m in Indonesia by 2030. Huawei has also begun selling its Ascend AI chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s high-end semiconductors that are banned for sale to Chinese firms, in the Middle East and South-East Asia. This is further evidence that China is building its own rival technological stack, rather than merely evading American export controls.