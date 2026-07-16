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Sovereign AI, independent of America and China, is a pipe dream

The Economist, Economist
1 min read16 Sep 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Words AI Artificial Inteligence, keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration
Words AI Artificial Inteligence, keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

But a degree of protection from coercion remains possible

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WHEN THE leaders of the biggest Western economies gathered last month in the French Alps for the G7 summit, it was not just presidents and prime ministers in attendance. The bosses of America’s leading artificial-intelligence firms—Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sir Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind and Dario Amodei of Anthropic—were seated alongside the political bigwigs. Even the stewards of the mightiest economies, it turns out, are buttering up the potentates of AI.

WHEN THE leaders of the biggest Western economies gathered last month in the French Alps for the G7 summit, it was not just presidents and prime ministers in attendance. The bosses of America’s leading artificial-intelligence firms—Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sir Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind and Dario Amodei of Anthropic—were seated alongside the political bigwigs. Even the stewards of the mightiest economies, it turns out, are buttering up the potentates of AI.

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HomeGlobalSovereign AI, independent of America and China, is a pipe dream

Sovereign AI, independent of America and China, is a pipe dream

The Economist, Economist
1 min read16 Sep 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Words AI Artificial Inteligence, keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration
Words AI Artificial Inteligence, keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

But a degree of protection from coercion remains possible

Gift this article

WHEN THE leaders of the biggest Western economies gathered last month in the French Alps for the G7 summit, it was not just presidents and prime ministers in attendance. The bosses of America’s leading artificial-intelligence firms—Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sir Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind and Dario Amodei of Anthropic—were seated alongside the political bigwigs. Even the stewards of the mightiest economies, it turns out, are buttering up the potentates of AI.

WHEN THE leaders of the biggest Western economies gathered last month in the French Alps for the G7 summit, it was not just presidents and prime ministers in attendance. The bosses of America’s leading artificial-intelligence firms—Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sir Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind and Dario Amodei of Anthropic—were seated alongside the political bigwigs. Even the stewards of the mightiest economies, it turns out, are buttering up the potentates of AI.

Sovereign-AI--independent-of-America-and-China--is
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalSovereign AI, independent of America and China, is a pipe dream
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