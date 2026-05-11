Space stock ETFs are suddenly hot. Only 1 owns SpaceX before the IPO.

The Global X Space Tech ETF took off in mid-April with the ticker of ORBX and has gained more than 10%. ORBX is a passively managed ETF. And VanEck announced on Thursday that it was getting ready to debut the VanEck Space ETF, which will be based on an index and trade with the ticker of WARP. VanEck product manager Nick Frasse said in a statement that WARP will “reflect the growing importance the space economy is playing in building out the world’s communications network and digital infrastructure.”