The space race is heating up ahead of SpaceX’s initial public offering. And no, we’re not talking about competition for Elon Musk’s company from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the United Launch Alliance joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, or Rocket Labs.
Space stock ETFs are suddenly hot. Only 1 owns SpaceX before the IPO.
SummaryThere are a bunch of space-themed ETFs, a mix of actively managed and index funds. But just one has access to SpaceX ahead of its eagerly awaited debut.
The space race is heating up ahead of SpaceX’s initial public offering. And no, we’re not talking about competition for Elon Musk’s company from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the United Launch Alliance joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, or Rocket Labs.
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