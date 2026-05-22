Space X’s ambitions are intergalactic. Its business is selling you internet.

The mission of SpaceX is to “make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”
Starlink was born of more earthly concerns.
“What’s needed to create a city on Mars? Well, one thing’s for sure: a lot of money,” Elon Musk said in 2015 at the launch event for his latest moonshot. “So we need things that will generate a lot of money.”
Musk laid out his radical vision of the future long before SpaceX had its sights on the biggest IPO in history. Even then, he knew that rockets alone wouldn’t get his company to Mars. His only hope of establishing society on a freezing rock far, far away was blasting thousands of satellites into orbit.