SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI’s sprint to go public defines the AI boom’s big day

It all happened in one day.
Three of the hottest startups in history moved closer Wednesday to becoming trillion-dollar companies. With a fresh filing, SpaceX showed the path to a landmark IPO likely to mint Elon Musk as the world’s first trillionaire. Anthropic showed potential to turn a profit far sooner than expected, and OpenAI prepared to file for its public debut as soon as Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Meanwhile, two of the world’s biggest companies faced the challenging realities of the AI age, with Nvidia meeting investor apathy after posting record sales of $82 billion and Meta Platforms starting to lay off 8,000 employees.
Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in a memo to staff Wednesday called AI “the most consequential technology of our lifetimes.”