SpaceX could go public by merging with EchoStar. It isn’t a crazy idea.
Summary
The companies already have done business together. SpaceX bought spectrum from EchoStar that it can use for its Starlink satellite broadband service.
Rather than pursue a conventional initial public offering, SpaceX could go public through a merger with wireless phone, TV and satellite company EchoStar.
