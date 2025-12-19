SpaceX could go public by merging with EchoStar. It isn’t a crazy idea.

EchoStar stock has risen 50% since the first SpaceX transaction to nearly $103 and could have more upside since it now reflects what appears to be low valuation for SpaceX relative to what it may command as a public company. The deals were struck at an estimated SpaceX valuation of $400 billion—half of what it could command as a public company. EchoStar’s market value is now about $30 billion. EchoStar now owns an estimated 2%-plus of SpaceX equity and that stake represents about half the value in the company.