SpaceX Employees Get a Crash Course in How the Rich Handle Money

SpaceX employees are racing to figure out what to do with their coming bonanzas.
One person who used to work at the company has been in a debate with Eric Franklin, a wealth adviser who caters to tech-company employees. The former employee has company shares worth $21.4 million at the IPO price SpaceX set last week, which represents 93% of his household’s investible net worth. Franklin wants his client to whittle down his holdings once the company goes public.
The client is worried about selling SpaceX too early and is reluctant. “He obviously still believes it’s a special place,” said Franklin, co-founder of Prospero Wealth.
Thousands of past and current SpaceX employees with company shares will soon be able to easily access life-changing fortunes after the company makes its stock-market debut. The same is true for many others with stakes in Anthropic and OpenAI, which have also filed paperwork to go public this year.