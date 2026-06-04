SpaceX IPO could be a killer—in more ways than one

The risks, however, aren’t only to those who decide to buy SpaceX stock. Its IPO is so big that its fast-track inclusion into the Nasdaq 100 has some worried that it will also siphon capital from a host of big-ticket stocks—and may already be doing so. An index of the Magnificent Seven tech giants has gained just 2% over the past month, less than half the advance of the S&P 500 and well shy of the 7.2% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.