Elon Musk’s SpaceX is preparing to stage the largest public offering ever, selling $75 billion worth of shares in one fell swoop. Investors are showing up.
SpaceX IPO Draws At Least $5 Billion Order from BlackRock
SummaryOther large asset managers have made similarly eye-popping requests, along with fervent interest from individual investors.
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