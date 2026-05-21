SpaceX is capitalism on rocket fuel

TO CHANNEL ONE of Elon Musk’s favourite science-fiction authors, SpaceX is a product of infinite improbability. When Mr Musk began, few would have predicted that a startup could design a liquid-fuelled rocket and put it in orbit. Nor that an engineer would be able to get a rocket’s booster to return to Earth, land upright on its own tail and be re-used. And no one has yet recovered a rocket’s second stage, which must withstand 1,500°C or so during atmospheric re-entry.
Having pulled off the first unlikely feat in 2008, six short years after its founding, and the second in 2015, SpaceX will try to use a launch due on May 21st to show that it can carry off the third, too. If the test fails by the time you read this, SpaceX will try again—and again, until it succeeds or runs out of money.