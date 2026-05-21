SpaceX is capitalism on rocket fuel

Yet even if he doesn’t get all the way there, his fleet will open up new possibilities that he and other capitalists can exploit. The government encouraged William Boeing to do this after the first world war, using idle warplanes to ferry air mail. Jeff Bezos sold spare cloud-computing capacity when Amazon had built more of it than it needed for its e-emporium. Mr Musk himself has done it, too: Starlink was initially a way to fill up SpaceX’s workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9, when external custom could not keep up with its billowing launch capacity.