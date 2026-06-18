SpaceX is coming for your retirement portfolio. Why you shouldn’t worry.

Feeling FOMO about SpaceX stock? I’m not, but I know it’s only a matter of time before it shows up in my retirement portfolio anyway.
SpaceX has had a meteoric rise, soaring nearly 50% since its initial public offering on June 12, the largest IPO in stock market history. In a few months, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to follow with their own IPOs, putting shares of two more megacap AI stocks in public hands.
It’s understandable if you fear missing out. It’s also understandable if you’d rather not jump onto the SpaceX rocket, whether it’s due to concerns about overexposure to tech, the stock’s steep price, or aversion to CEO Elon Musk, the newly minted trillionaire (on paper).
Either way, SpaceX stock may soon make its way into your portfolio. By early July, the stock will be included exchange-traded funds like Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the Nasdaq 100. Inclusion in the S&P 500 and related index funds will follow in at least 12 months.