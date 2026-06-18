SpaceX is coming for your retirement portfolio. Why you shouldn’t worry.

The math can be stark. An investor who starts retirement with $1 million, for instance, and experiences 15% losses in the first two years will run out of money after 18 years. That assumes annual withdrawals of $50,000 indexed for inflation and 6% market returns in years three to 18, according to an illustration from Charles Schwab. By contrast, an investor with the same $1 million who experiences the negative 15% returns in years 10 and 11 and earns 6% in all the other years would have $400,000 left after 18 years.