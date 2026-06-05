SpaceX must wait a year to be part of S&P 500. The rules won’t change for megacap companies.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it plans to make no changes to eligibility criteria for the S&P 500 index, which means that SpaceX and other big IPOs won’t be fast-tracked into the index.
This means that newly public companies will have to wait at least 12 months before being considered for addition to an index. The action, announced in a press release late Thursday, affects the S&P 500 index and the S&P mid-cap and small-cap indexes.
Earlier this year, S&P had considered allowing megacap companies into the index six months after their IPO dates. It also considered exempting megacap companies from financial viability criteria requiring them to be profitable before being included in S&P indexes.
The firm said that it acted as “a result of the S&P Dow Jones Indices consultation on the treatment of Megacap companies.”