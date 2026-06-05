SpaceX must wait a year to be part of S&P 500. The rules won’t change for megacap companies.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it plans to make no changes to eligibility criteria for the S&P 500 index, which means that SpaceX and other big IPOs won’t be fast-tracked into the index.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said it plans to make no changes to eligibility criteria for the S&P 500 index, which means that SpaceX and other big IPOs won’t be fast-tracked into the index.
This means that newly public companies will have to wait at least 12 months before being considered for addition to an index. The action, announced in a press release late Thursday, affects the S&P 500 index and the S&P mid-cap and small-cap indexes.
This means that newly public companies will have to wait at least 12 months before being considered for addition to an index. The action, announced in a press release late Thursday, affects the S&P 500 index and the S&P mid-cap and small-cap indexes.
Earlier this year, S&P had considered allowing megacap companies into the index six months after their IPO dates. It also considered exempting megacap companies from financial viability criteria requiring them to be profitable before being included in S&P indexes.
The firm said that it acted as “a result of the S&P Dow Jones Indices consultation on the treatment of Megacap companies.”
The action is a surprise because many investors expected that S&P Dow Jones Indices would make the eligibility changes to ease the entry of SpaceX and other big coming IPOs into the S&P 500 index.
Nasdaq said in April that it was changing its rules to allow large companies to join the Nasdaq 100 just 15 days after their IPOs. The change was set to go into effect Friday.
S&P Dow Jones said that “no changes will be made to the eligibility criteria including financial viability screens, seasoning period, or minimum IWF,” a reference to investible weight factor.
S&P will continue to require companies to be profitable on a GAAP basis in the most recent quarter and have positive GAAP profits over the prior 12 months to be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
S&P’s move to consider loosening requirements for admission into the index generated controversy in the investment community, with critics saying that proposed changes were too lenient on large, newly public companies and were designed to fast-track SpaceX as well as companies like Anthropic and OpenAI into the S&P 500.
In a statement, the firm said “S&P DJI determined that exceptions to these requirements should not be granted solely based on market capitalization.”
SpaceX wasn’t profitable in 2025 on a GAAP basis.
Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com