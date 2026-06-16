SpaceX rockets toward $3 trillion market cap. Just wait for the landing.

SpaceX’s much-anticipated start to life as a public company has been both meteoric and historic.
The company was set to surpass Amazon’s $2.65 trillion valuation Tuesday, having reached $2.54 trillion at Monday’s close. It was on track to become the fifth biggest U.S. company by market capitalization as the stock surged again ahead of the open. Suddenly Microsoft, at $2.97 trillion, doesn’t seem that far off.
But let’s boldly go where no SpaceX investor has gone before—the fundamentals. Amazon posted revenue of $717 billion in 2025 to SpaceX’s $18.7 billion.
Those numbers don’t account for the Elon Musk effect, though, which was in full force on SpaceX’s second trading day. The stock surged 20% Monday after Musk said the company could hit revenue of $1 trillion in a post on X over the weekend. The company also revealed it raised an extra $11 billion from its IPO after underwriters exercised an option to buy more shares.