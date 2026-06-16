SpaceX rockets toward $3 trillion market cap. Just wait for the landing.

The ARK Innovation ETF was the largest holder, owning nearly 1.69 million shares valued around $325 million as of Monday’s close. ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF has the largest exposure, as SpaceX shares make up 6.8% of the fund’s portfolio.Her ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF also bought the stock as one of their top holdings. It’s unclear whether those shares were received as an IPO subscription before trading began, or bought in the open market and the price isn’t known.ARK trimmed existing holdings, including Tesla, for the new stock. But the firm still holds a large position in Musk’s EV maker as it continues to treat Tesla as one of its highest-conviction artificial-intelligence and autonomy bets. It’s still the top holding in the Innovation fund, at 10.4%.Wood is known to be comfortable with valuations that traditional investors often find difficult to justify. In ARK’s view, Tesla is a potential robo-taxi, robotics, and energy-storage company, and it expects Tesla shares, now $411 each, to reach $2,600 by 2029.