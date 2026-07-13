SpaceX stock is too much for just one analyst

SpaceX promises to be a disruptive force in the tech, aerospace, and telecom industries. It’s shaking up Wall Street, too.
Elon Musk’s rocket, communications, and AI company is simply too much for one analyst, with its fledgling businesses reaching across many industries. That is creating a problem for who should cover the stock.
Look at the analysts who cover shares. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu primarily covers the auto business, including Tesla. RBC analyst Ken Herbert covers aerospace & defense. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski covers tech. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan covers tech and telecom stocks. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, once the bank’s long-tenured auto analyst, covers embodied AI.
It’s tough to be an expert on rockets, satellite communications, AI, and Elon Musk.