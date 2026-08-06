SpaceX won’t destroy telecom—it will just reinvent it

Investors in telecom stocks have been afraid, even petrified, by SpaceX and the potential disruption it will bring to the wireless industry. Despite the worries, AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Verizon Communications won’t only survive; they will thrive.
Though known primarily for launching rockets into space, the Elon Musk−led company has ambitions to turn Starlink, its space-based broadband product, into the dominant communications company of the future. The market is taking the threat seriously. Shares of wireless providers have been shaky ever since SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the opportunity for “Starlink Mobile” was “huge,” in a CNBC interview on June 12.