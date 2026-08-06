SpaceX won’t destroy telecom—it will just reinvent it

SpaceX might decide it can’t go it alone, at least not yet. Instead, it might set up a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, agreement with one of the legacy carriers—essentially renting network capacity at wholesale rates and selling it to consumers, the way EchoStar’s Boost Mobile rents AT&T’s network. Why would AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile roll the SpaceX Trojan horse into their corporate walls? They might not have a choice. Several analysts have recently written about the wireless industry’s “prisoner’s dilemma,” noting that wireless operators might prefer to keep Musk on the outside, but the first to partner with him will generate value at the expense of the others.