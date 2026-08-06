SpaceX won’t destroy telecom—it will just reinvent it

Though known primarily for launching rockets into space, the Elon Musk−led company has ambitions to turn Starlink, its space-based broadband product, into the dominant communications company of the future. The market is taking the threat seriously. Shares of wireless providers have been shaky ever since SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the opportunity for “Starlink Mobile” was “huge,” in a CNBC interview on June 12.