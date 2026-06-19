SpaceX’s massive trillion-dollar valuation is built on the dream of AI data centers in space.
SpaceX’s $2.9 trillion value is built on AI data centers. Their cost is otherworldly.
SummaryData centers in orbit mean no water or electric bills. But they also cost three times as much as data centers on Earth—$170 billion for one.
SpaceX’s massive trillion-dollar valuation is built on the dream of AI data centers in space.
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