SpaceX’s $2.9 trillion value is built on AI data centers. Their cost is otherworldly.

Al Root, Barrons
2 min read19 Jun 2026, 03:53 PM IST
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SpaceX signage at the Nasdaq MarketSite after the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) in New York, US, (Bloomberg)
Summary
Data centers in orbit mean no water or electric bills. But they also cost three times as much as data centers on Earth—$170 billion for one.

SpaceX’s massive trillion-dollar valuation is built on the dream of AI data centers in space.

Putting data centers in orbit frees them from paying utilities for water and power, as well as complaints from communities that don’t want them in their backyards. There’s just one problem: Orbital data centers are really expensive.

On Thursday, the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie released an analysis showing that orbital data centers cost three times as much as terrestrial data centers.

“A hypothetical 1 gigawatt orbital data center would cost an estimated $170 billion,” the consultant said. Launch and satellite costs account for about $100 billion of that total.

Wood Mackenzie estimates that launch costs would need to fall by 70% to make orbital data centers cost-competitive. That’s actually an encouraging data point. SpaceX plans to cut launch costs by 90% with its huge, fully reusable Starship rocket, which is under development.

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