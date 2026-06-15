SpaceX’s IPO is a done deal. What to expect down the road.

With SpaceX debuting on public markets Friday and rival AI giants entering the IPO pipeline, 2026 could become one of the most consequential years for capital markets in decades.

Just in the past couple of weeks, OpenAI confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering shortly after Anthropic did the same, setting the stage for a trio of megacap listings that may collectively command valuations in the trillions.

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What’s less discussed is how such outsize capital requirements, whether from record-setting proceeds at SpaceX or massive new share issuance from AI lab IPOs, could draw considerable liquidity and investor attention toward these flagship offerings at the expense of other market opportunities.

For investors, the most important question isn’t just valuation, it’s precedent. They should remember that even the most anticipated megacap IPOs often experience sharp pullbacks after their initial surge.

Weekly chart shows more than a 50% drawdown for four straight doji candles immediately after coming public.

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Reddit, a communication services company that also went public in March 2024, has experienced similarly sharp swings, much like Astera Labs. The early post-IPO period was marked by heavy volatility and wide price discovery.

Looking at the weekly chart, the stock opened its first two weeks with a doji followed by a bearish shooting star, which quickly set a volatile tone as the price dropped from about $75 to $37 in just five weeks.

A bullish morning star formed in the last week of April 2024, helping to stabilize the decline, with subsequent lows marked by a doji in August 2024 and a bullish piercing line in April 2025. On the upside, a peak was signaled by a bearish dark cloud cover, which also coincided with the development of a rising wedge beginning in February 2025.

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Weekly chart shows a rough start for stock before powerful rebound.

As with many new issues, patience after the first few weeks often proves rewarding, as the initial enthusiasm and forced flows subside and a more durable trend begins to take shape. I expect SpaceX to encounter a similar path to ALAB and RDDT. An initial surge followed by a few soft weeks, but long-term success mirroring those two, both of which were much higher a year after going public.

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Doug Busch is the senior technical analyst at Barron’s Investor Circle. His technical view is added to stock picks, including those published exclusively for Investor Circle readers. A glossary of technical terms is updated regularly with new entries.