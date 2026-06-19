SpaceX’s strength in space, connectivity supports initial credit ratings, firms say

The three major credit ratings companies pointed to SpaceX’s competitive edge in its space and connectivity businesses in their initial ratings after the company made its stock market debut last week.

S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings also noted risks tied to SpaceX’s capital needs and nascent artificial intelligence business in their initial ratings, which they disclosed on Thursday.

S&P assigned SpaceX a BBB credit rating, which it said balances the company’s strong foundations in its space and connectivity businesses, as well as a modestly conservative financial policy, with intensive capital needs and a weaker competitive positioning of its AI business.

S&P sees SpaceX’s space business having a deep competitive moat and said it expects its connectivity business to grow on its work with enterprise and government clients.

“Somewhat tempering these two more established businesses is the uncertainty around the long-term prospects for its AI business, which could have massive capital investment needs, many well capitalized competitors, and an unclear monetization path,” S&P said.

Moody’s, meanwhile, gave SpaceX a Baa1 long-term issuer rating, citing the company’s strength as the leading orbital launch provider and operator of Starlink, the largest low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network.

SpaceX benefits from growing recurring revenue from Starlink, and has an edge over competitors with the cost efficiency that comes with its vertical integration, Moody’s said. Moody’s also pointed to SpaceX’s strategic relevance to the U.S. government as the primary launch provider for NASA and the Defense Department.

Moody’s said its rating for SpaceX is constrained, however, by execution and financial risks tied to its large-scale AI infrastructure buildout. “Significant ongoing investments in AI and data center capacity, often supported by on-site power generation, introduce heightened operational, regulatory, and ESG risks,” Moody’s said.

Fitch assigned SpaceX a BBB+ long-term issuer default rating, pointing to the company’s leadership in commercial launches.

Barriers to entry in that market are “functionally insurmountable within the rating horizon, alongside rapidly scaling recurring revenue from connectivity and terrestrial AI compute,” Fitch said.

SpaceX has also cut launch costs with proprietary rocket reusability, and its high flight cadence compounds those cost advantages over time, Fitch said.

All three ratings companies also assigned the company a stable outlook.