Spain has a simple explanation for why migrants flooded across border

CEUTA, Spain—Obaid Aleilmi woke up on a recent afternoon, after working the night shift, to a flood of messages on his phone saying the border was open.
He didn’t think long. Hours later, the 25-year-old university student was hopping onto the back of a truck full of other young men, headed for the Spanish territory of Ceuta.
He joined some 72,000 people who climbed over fences and swam around a breakwater to get into Ceuta, spreading panic in the tiny territory and exposing the vulnerability of Spain’s border with Morocco. Videos of the migrants streaming across the border went viral and evoked memories of Europe’s 2015 migration crisis.