Spain sinks Argentina to win its second-ever World Cup

Mostly, though, the stands heaved with fans from Argentina. Just as they did in Qatar—and more recently in Atlanta and Dallas and Kansas City—supporters in sky blue and white swarmed the stadium, outnumbering Spain fans by at least three-to-one. This is a country where adoration of the national team is so fervent that many fans build their financial planning around the World Cup, taking out loans to buy tickets every four years. It’s also the country with the most psychologists per capita in the world. These facts are perhaps not unrelated.