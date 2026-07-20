Spain sinks Argentina to win its second-ever World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—Ninety minutes of the World Cup final had come and gone, and Argentina—the defending champion, unbeaten at any major tournament since 2019, and blessed by the existence of Lionel Messi—hadn’t managed a single shot.
And yet, on a baking afternoon in front of a hostile crowd, a vastly superior Spain couldn’t find a way to punish them. Even when Argentina was reduced to 10 men, the wave of Spanish jerseys kept crashing into the same resolute defense. Nerves crept in, and as the match entered extra time, Spain began to fear that this final would go down as un robo, a robbery.
Instead, it will be retold as something far more epic than that. This was the day when Spain downed Argentina 1-0 and won the World Cup for the second time.