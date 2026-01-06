The U.S. may have decided it no longer wants to be the world’s policeman, but the military operation that captured Venezuela’s autocratic president shows it is far more willing now to be the enforcer in its own hemisphere.
Speak loudly and carry a big stick—Trump’s approach to the Americas
SummaryPresident Trump’s audacious decision to seize Nicolás Maduro heralds a new geopolitical strategy: The U.S. and the U.S. only will dominate the Western Hemisphere.
