Speak loudly and carry a big stick—Trump’s approach to the Americas

The policy is pushing some Latin American governments to toe the U.S. line. But it could result in pushback from Latin Americans who don’t want to see a return of U.S. interventions in the region. It could also anger longtime U.S. allies. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said any move by the U.S. on Greenland would mark the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization security alliance, a comment quickly backed up by the U.K. government.