Spending on AI is at epic levels. Will it ever pay off?
Eliot Brown , Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 26 Sept 2025, 06:52 am IST
Summary
Tech companies are pouring hundreds of billions into data centers, taking on heavy debt, but current revenue is relatively tiny. Critics warn of a new dot-com bubble.
The windswept town of Ellendale, N.D., population 1,100, has two motels, a Dollar General, a Pentecostal Bible college—and a half-built AI factory bigger than 10 Home Depots.
