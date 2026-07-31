Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.
‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.
SummaryWith summer movie season in full swing, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swoops in to challenge ‘The Odyssey’ this weekend.
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