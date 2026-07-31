‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.

Janet H. Cho, Barrons
5 min read31 Jul 2026, 05:12 PM IST
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An effigy of Spider-Man mounted on a four-wheeler (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Summary
With summer movie season in full swing, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swoops in to challenge ‘The Odyssey’ this weekend.

Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, distributed by Sony Pictures, swings into theaters this weekend and is expected to sell more than $200 million in domestic box office tickets, making it the biggest debut of 2026, with some estimates as high as $300 million or more.

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