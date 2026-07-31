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‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.

Janet H. Cho, Barrons
5 min read31 Jul 2026, 05:12 PM IST
An effigy of Spider-Man mounted on a four-wheeler
An effigy of Spider-Man mounted on a four-wheeler (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Summary

With summer movie season in full swing, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swoops in to challenge ‘The Odyssey’ this weekend.

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Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.

Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, distributed by Sony Pictures, swings into theaters this weekend and is expected to sell more than $200 million in domestic box office tickets, making it the biggest debut of 2026, with some estimates as high as $300 million or more.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, distributed by Sony Pictures, swings into theaters this weekend and is expected to sell more than $200 million in domestic box office tickets, making it the biggest debut of 2026, with some estimates as high as $300 million or more.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobal‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.

‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.

Janet H. Cho, Barrons
5 min read31 Jul 2026, 05:12 PM IST
An effigy of Spider-Man mounted on a four-wheeler
An effigy of Spider-Man mounted on a four-wheeler (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Summary

With summer movie season in full swing, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swoops in to challenge ‘The Odyssey’ this weekend.

Gift this article

Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.

Moviegoers and film industry analysts have enormous expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment about the tormented web slinger opening this Friday.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, distributed by Sony Pictures, swings into theaters this weekend and is expected to sell more than $200 million in domestic box office tickets, making it the biggest debut of 2026, with some estimates as high as $300 million or more.

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, distributed by Sony Pictures, swings into theaters this weekend and is expected to sell more than $200 million in domestic box office tickets, making it the biggest debut of 2026, with some estimates as high as $300 million or more.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobal‘Spider-Man’ will knock ‘The Odyssey’ out of no. 1 this weekend. Here’s why.
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