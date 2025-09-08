Stagflation threats this week could intensify pressure on the Fed to slash interest rates
Summary
Stagflation, commonly defined as a period of slowing growth, quickening inflation, and rising unemployment, largely has been absent from the U.S. economy since the late 1970s.
Global investors will get some important news on employment and inflation in the U.S. this week, which likely will stoke concerns the world’s largest economy is facing its biggest stagflation risk since the early 1980s.
