Global investors will get some important news on employment and inflation in the U.S. this week, which likely will stoke concerns the world’s largest economy is facing its biggest stagflation risk since the early 1980s.

Stagflation, commonly defined as a period of slowing growth, quickening inflation, and rising unemployment, largely has been absent from the U.S. economy since the late 1970s. That’s largely the result of long downward trajectories in both consumer price pressures and headline unemployment over the past four decades.

Even during the worst of the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lifted the consumer price index to as high as 9.1% and headline unemployment briefly past 14%, the economy continued to grow, and stagflation was avoided.

The numbers coming this week aren’t going to indicate anything that extreme, but they are likely to present an even tougher challenge for both investors—and the Federal Reserve—over the coming year.

“The combination of higher tariffs and immigration restrictions driving a labor supply shock are a recipe for a mild stagflation," said Bank of America economists, led by Claudio Irigoyen, in a recent client note.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish revisions to its official jobs data on Tuesday, with economists expecting it will lope around 750,000 from the overall total for the 12 months ended in March. (The BLS publishes an annual benchmark revision of nonfarm payroll estimates around five months after the April to March measuring period, using unemployment insurance data from each state to create a more accurate total. It then produces a final revision about five months later).

Paired with a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for August, the BLS revision will reset economists’ assessment of labor market strength heading into the autumn.

The softer job readings will be complicated by the CPI inflation report from the BLS, expected Thursday, which could show core price pressures accelerating at 3.1% pace. That’s well above the Fed’s 2% target and would match the highest rate since February.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, sees the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge, rising to 3.3% by the end of the year amid tariff pressures. Headline unemployment, he said in a note published Sunday, could hit 4.75% by the first quarter of next year.

Growth prospects, meanwhile, remained mixed.

The Institute for Supply Management’s benchmark reading of economic activity in the services sector, the most-important driver of GDP growth, expanded for a third straight month in August. But hiring continued to slow and tariff price hikes boosted input costs.

The pace of GDP growth over the first half of the year already is around half of what it was in the back half of 2024, however, and is likely to remain muted late into 2026, according to Wall Street forecasts.

All of this puts the Fed, which is now facing unprecedented pressure from the White House to lower interest rates, in an increasingly challenging position. If it reduces borrowing costs too quickly, it could stoke inflation pressures. Moving too slowly could further damage the labor market. The central bank will make its decision on interest rates on Sept. 17.

That’s also being reflected by movements in both the bond and commodities markets.

Longer-date bond yields have fallen more slowly than yields on short-dated paper, which react to interest rate changes. The moves suggests investors are demanding more protection from the effects of rising inflation.

Gold prices, meanwhile, continue to hit all-time highs as investors worry that faster inflation and slowing growth will further debase the value of the U.S. dollar.

Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer at Leuthold Group, sees parallels to the financial crisis that began in 2007.

“In both cases, a prolonged slump in housing and a deteriorating labor market provided the Fed cover to cut rates while leading indicators of inflation were still trending up," he said. “But measures of real growth failed to respond, while inflation immediately shot higher and a bear market ensued."

Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com