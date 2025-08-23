Starbucks is making a play for the wellness market. Will it work?
Summary
Starbucks is expanding its health-conscious menu with new drinks and food options, aiming to boost sales and attract younger customers looking for healthier choices.
Starbucks is expanding the test of two new drinks, the Coco Matcha and Coco Cold Brew.
