State farm was all in on California—until it pulled the plug before the fires
Jean Eaglesham , Susan Pulliam , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 07 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST
SummaryInsurer aggressively grew in Los Angeles, despite getting overweight on fire risk, but decided to cut thousands of policies last year, adding to the state’s home-insurance crisis.
After the pandemic, most home insurers were fleeing wildfire-prone areas of California. But State Farm was there—and making a huge bet.
