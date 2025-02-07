State farm was all in on California—until it pulled the plug before the fires

State Farm, long one of the few private insurers taking on risky properties in Los Angeles, is at the center of that crisis. For years it sold policies at premiums it knew were unsustainably low—which allowed it to dominate market share. Its shocking reversal upended the status quo—and funneled even more homeowners into the state-designed Fair Plan, which took on coverage of more homes in areas with high fire risk as private insurers pulled out. The Fair Plan may need bailing out by insurers and homeowners to pay its expected billions of dollars in claims.