States that gave data centres billions in tax breaks are now ripping up the deals

President Trump has urged voters to welcome the facilities despite recent polls showing Americans overwhelmingly don’t want data centers near them. “If you want to get rich as a state or as a town and if you want to pay lower taxes, if you want to create tremendous wealth, if you want your house to be more valuable and everything else, you’re going to want a data center,” he said Friday. “If you want to go through poverty, crime, and squalor, I would say don’t approve data centers.”