The Federal Reserve succession drama now comes down to a decision only Jerome Powell can make.
Stay or Go: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confronts His Final Big Decision
SummaryWith Kevin Warsh’s confirmation back on track, the last unresolved question is whether Powell will give up his seat on the Fed’s board next month.
The Federal Reserve succession drama now comes down to a decision only Jerome Powell can make.
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