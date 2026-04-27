Stay or Go: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confronts His Final Big Decision

The Justice Department said on Friday it would halt its criminal investigation of the Fed chair. Initial ambiguity about whether the probe was truly over kept the path uncertain through the weekend. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.), the Republican holdout whose vote threatened to stall the nomination of Powell’s successor, Kevin Warsh, said Sunday that he had received assurances from the Justice Department that the probe was effectively finished. In backing Warsh’s vote, Tillis cleared a path for the Senate to confirm him before Powell’s term as chair expires May 15.