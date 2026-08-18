STOCK MARKETS, Wall Street-wary politicians and like-minded commentators repeat ad nauseam, are not the real economy. The S&P 500 index of America’s biggest firms is up by 12% this year, setting one all-time high after another. Meanwhile, they point out, American GDP growth has slowed, employment has stalled and consumers feel more downbeat than at just about any point since the University of Michigan started keeping track in 1952.
Stock indices no longer reflect equity reality
SummaryLies, damned lies and stock markets
STOCK MARKETS, Wall Street-wary politicians and like-minded commentators repeat ad nauseam, are not the real economy. The S&P 500 index of America’s biggest firms is up by 12% this year, setting one all-time high after another. Meanwhile, they point out, American GDP growth has slowed, employment has stalled and consumers feel more downbeat than at just about any point since the University of Michigan started keeping track in 1952.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More