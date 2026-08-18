Stock indices no longer reflect equity reality

Yet in comparison with the index it is a featherweight next to TSMC, which manufactures Nvidia’s AI processors. The semiconductor hulk, whose market capitalisation has doubled to $2trn over the past year, accounts for over 40% of the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s TAIEX index. To let investors partake in TSMC’s success, last year the country’s markets regulator dropped the 20-year-old rule that index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold no more than 30% of their assets in a single stock. As a result the TAIEX, which comprises just over 1,000 stocks, is behaving like an equal-weighted index of just six firms (or fewer if you consider that other big Taiwanese companies like MediaTek and Foxconn are on the same AI steroids as TSMC and their movements are therefore partly correlated).