Stockmarkets do not reward firms for investing in Trump’s America

Despite all this, shareholders appear unconvinced. Of the listed companies that are featured in the White House press release, 20 have made firm capex announcements. In only 11 out of these 20 cases was the company’s share price higher on the day after the announcement than on the day before. Moreover, 15 of these companies have underperformed their national equity market since Mr Trump won last year’s election. A simple, equal-weighted average of these stocks has fallen by almost 12% in dollar terms since election day, compared with the 7% decline in the S&P 500 index of big American firms.