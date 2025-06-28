Stocks are flying, the Dollar is falling, tariffs haven’t hit yet. Why cut rates now?
Summary
Fed Chair Powell reiterated uncertainty over the effects of tariffs on prices. And for all the concern about labor markets, the real problem there, particularly with deportations, is too few workers, not too few jobs.
As 2025 nears its halfway point, a latter-day Rip Van Winkle who might have been napping since the start of the year might think not much had changed. The S&P 500 index, while closing at a new high on Friday, was up an unremarkable 5%.
