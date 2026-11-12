Stocks get a much-needed AI boost—but the Fed could spoil the party

Wall Street didn’t expect to enter mid-November grappling with a suddenly hawkish Federal Reserve, parsing the implications of a spy case linked to its hottest tech company, and monitoring a worrying rise in Treasury yields heading into the final weeks of the year.
And yet here we are, with stocks hovering at levels last seen in early June, 10-year Treasury note yields testing the 5% mark once again, and investors introducing bets on a 50-basis points rate hike from the Fed next month, as inflation accelerates and deepens its hold on the broader domestic economy.