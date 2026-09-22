Stolen Glory at the Kennedy Center

Compared with war and inflation, the fate of the Kennedy Center may seem insignificant. But the struggle over its future represents, in microcosm, many of the features that distinguish the Trump administration from most of its predecessors.

In 1958 Congress enacted a law authorizing the creation of a National Cultural Center in the District of Columbia with funds raised by voluntary contributions. The law established a board of trustees to administer the new institution and defined its membership, powers and responsibilities.

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After President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Congress renamed the center after him in 1964 and appropriated money to help finance its construction and core mission. The 1964 amendments expanded the board’s duties to include providing “a suitable memorial in honor of the late president.”

Legislation has since further broadened the board’s mandate to include planning, designing and carrying out any construction needed to “maintain the functionality of the building and site at current standards of life, safety, security, and accessibility.” Congress in 2019 enacted amendments reiterating that the center’s mission is to serve as a center for the performing arts and as a “national memorial to President John F. Kennedy.” These amendments also authorized the creation of a plaque commemorating the 60th anniversary of the National Cultural Center Act.

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The board, however, has legal limitations. Legislation forbids the board from creating any additional memorials within the center. The board doesn’t have the power to rename the center. The board has the responsibility to maintain the building that houses the center, but not to demolish the building and erect a new one. New legislation would be required to authorize any such steps.

This was the accepted legal status quo until the beginning of President Trump’s second term, when he took control of the board and had himself named chairman. The reconstituted board enacted a change to its governing bylaws that stripped all ex officio trustees of their right to vote on board matters, leaving only Mr. Trump’s personal appointees as voting members. In December 2025, the board decided to rename the institution the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. New lettering was installed the next day on the front portico. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D., Ohio), an ex officio member of the board, sued in federal court to block these actions.

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In May Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in Ms. Beatty’s favor. “The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes it crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy,” Judge Cooper found, and the board’s “unilateral say-so” can’t change this. “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”

The judge was unequivocal about changes to the board’s voting rights. The law that created the center, he said, makes no distinction between the powers of different trustees, and it doesn’t permit the board to discriminate between them on powers, including the right to vote. Judge Cooper ordered the removal of Mr. Trump’s name, and an appellate court turned down the board’s effort to block this action.

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This should have been the end of the matter. But on Aug. 13 the board reportedly passed a resolution “to recognize and honor President Trump’s current and future existential and unprecedented contributions to the survival of the center,” authorized inscriptions to this effect on the building, and renamed the grounds the President Donald J. Trump Plaza.

Judge Cooper wasn’t amused. In an opinion issued Sept. 15, he characterized the board’s effort to avoid his previous opinion as “word games” and ordered the board not to proceed with its proposed recognition of Mr. Trump.

The president responded by threatening to demolish the center. It seems that unless Mr. Trump gets credit, he has no motive for rescuing the institution—never mind the law, which the Constitution requires him to execute faithfully, or the $257 million Congress appropriated to renovate the Kennedy Center in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. If his administration’s efforts aren’t recognized, the president said, the Kennedy Center is “going to close” and will “end up being ripped down.” This is the language of mob films: Nice little building you have there; a shame if anything happened to it.

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The president evidently wants to blow up whatever he can’t convert into a vehicle for his glorification. He has sworn to serve the country, but he treats it as another tower to bear his name. His behavior shows a lack of respect for the law and for the memory of an assassinated president beloved by the American people. The nation will be fortunate if it gets through the remainder of Mr. Trump’s presidency without the destruction of institutions even more important than the Kennedy Center.