Stopgap deals do not mean Donald Trump’s trade war is over

It is hardly a return to the status quo. After adjusting for substitution away from foreign goods, America’s overall tariff rate will be 15-20%, about five times its level in January and the highest since the 1930s. One rule of thumb suggests that the combined 30% tariff on China is enough to reduce long-run trade by about two-fifths. America’s economy is big and diversified, and so can withstand high tariffs better than most. Nonetheless, the hit will probably roughly halve its economic growth this year, and inflation will rise. China will take a smaller hit to growth, but its economy was already struggling.