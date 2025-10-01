Student-loan debt is strangling Gen X
Oyin Adedoyin , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 01 Oct 2025, 06:54 am IST
Summary
For many in the “forgotten generation,” the promise of higher education has become an albatross of debt and regret. And it’s only getting more burdensome.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
One of the most enduring relationships of Rick Betancur’s adult life is with his student debt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story