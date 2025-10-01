Student-loan debt is strangling Gen X

A 1981 law had extended the loans to independent undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Two other key changes came in the 1990s: The government introduced direct lending to students, signaling a shift from federally backed loans from private banks. Unsubsidized loans were also added to the mix. While available to everyone regardless of income, the loans put borrowers on the hook for interest accrued while they were in school, as opposed to subsidized loans, where the government covers the interest while they’re enrolled.