Stung by Trump, America’s top trading partners cozy up to China
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Jan 2026, 03:33 pm IST
America’s postwar allies are weighing closer ties to Beijing as they scour the globe for alternative markets.
U.S. trading partners, feeling burned by an unpredictable and transactional White House, are reassessing China in a drive to lessen their longstanding reliance on America.
