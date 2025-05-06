Successful financial advisors share 8 mistakes rookies should avoid

Not every prospect will become a client, and others won’t become clients right away, but the important thing is to remain professional, Sims says. While it isn’t advisable to annoy people who have turned down your services, he recommends asking prospects whether it’s OK to follow up occasionally since circumstances can change. Some people who didn’t need your services initially might reconsider. One such prospect became a client after the person’s advisor was getting ready to retire. That client’s been with Sims for about 10 years.