Superstar coders are raking it in. Others, not so much

The top tier of coders is tiny. One recruiter estimates that only a few hundred people globally have the right mix of mathematical fluency, research chops and engineering experience to develop leading-edge AI models. They tend to have cut their teeth at the same handful of AI outfits, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet’s DeepMind lab. Some, like Mr Beyer, have worked at more than one of them. Most live in a few tech hubs, especially San Francisco and London. Hiring is clubby. Mr Orosz says that the top firms mostly recruit from each other and rarely consider outsiders. Top AI engineers also do more than code. They must be able to explain their work to product teams and help shape business strategy.