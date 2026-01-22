Supreme Court balks at Trump’s push to control the Fed
James Romoser , Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Jan 2026, 06:44 am IST
Most of the justices voice skepticism about the president’s bid to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook.
WASHINGTON—Supreme Court justices across the ideological spectrum expressed deep unease on Wednesday about President Trump’s attempt to fire a member of the Federal Reserve, with several stressing the importance of a central bank insulated from political pressure.
