Supreme Court makes it harder for Trump to meddle with the Fed

The Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove a sitting member of the Federal Reserve, cutting off the easiest route the administration had to interfere with the central bank’s operations.
The fight isn’t over, but the Fed now has the upper hand.
In a 5-4 decision issued Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the lower courts’ rulings that Fed Governor Lisa Cook could continue serving at the central bank as her legal case challenging her potential termination moves forward.
Cook launched her legal battle on Aug. 28 after Trump attempted to remove her from the Fed, alleging she made false claims on mortgage documents prior to her term at the central bank that may have secured her more favorable loan terms.