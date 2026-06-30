Supreme Court makes it harder for Trump to meddle with the Fed

Beyond the initial win for Cook, Monday’s ruling is helpful for the new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh. It effectively provides him with more job security than afforded to his predecessor, Jerome Powell. But it also means Warsh is leading board members more assured of their job security, writes Michael Feroli, chief U.S. Economist at J.P. Morgan. That could make for some bigger “family fights” and could force Warsh to engage more with committee members to enact changes.