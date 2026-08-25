Supreme Court rules on Trump’s mail-in ballot order

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1. The Supreme Court removed a legal obstacle that prevented President Trump from imposing new restrictions on mail-in voting ahead of the midterm elections.

The ruling allows an executive order from March to move ahead, saying a lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states challenging it was premature. That order calls for the federal government to compile a list of eligible voters and suggests that the USPS should refuse to deliver mail-in ballots in states that don’t comply with new rules. This decision is unlikely to be the final word on the matter.

2. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched “Operation Economic Outcast” against Iran.

He announced that the U.S. is sanctioning more than 60 entities, individuals and vessels across the globe that enable Iran to procure technology, earn oil revenue and carry out cyber operations. The slew of new measures is an effort to isolate Iran economically. Bessent warned that any country or business engaging with Tehran would face the wrath of the Trump administration. Stocks and oil prices were more or less unchanged.

3. Chinese-owned Polestar said the Trump administration strung it along.

Two months after being forced out of the U.S. market, the electric vehicle maker is telling dealers that it was blindsided by a Commerce Department crackdown on Chinese vehicle technology. Polestar is demanding answers, pointing out that Volvo, a corporate cousin, was allowed to stay despite selling a nearly identical car.

4. Trump threatened more tariffs against Canada.

He said the U.S. would place 50% tariffs on Canadian automobiles, trucks and automotive parts starting in January. The threat came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to hit the U.S. with retaliatory levies following the collapse of trade talks over the weekend. This is the latest escalation in a tit-for-tat trade conflict that could disrupt supply chains and threaten the future of the USMCA. We have answered several questions you may have about the tariffs and what they mean for trade.

5. Chicago’s finances are slipping—and credit agencies are taking notice.

Just years after the Windy City rose out of junk credit status, Chicago is slipping backward financially as structural deficits, pension obligations and political disorder trigger new credit downgrades. This year, the city had to bridge a $1.2 billion gap to balance the budget. And next year, it will need to close a roughly $700 million deficit, a mayoral task force estimates.

The Number The newly proposed fee for H-1B visas, according to a filing by the Department of Homeland Security. The six-figure fee would replace an earlier plan from the Trump administration, which was struck down by courts, to charge $100,000 for the visa. The new fee would need to be paid before the government decides whether or not to approve an application. H1-Bs are the primary pathway for high-skilled foreign professionals to work in the U.S.

Catch Up Washington Post Ordered to Rehire Columnist Fired for Social-Media Remarks After Charlie Kirk Shooting (Read)Prodigal Prince Harry’s Return to U.K. Poses Dilemma for William (Read)This Major Leaguer Went to Wharton—and Learned to Run a Baseball Team (Read)The High-Stakes Rematch That Could Decide Control of the House (Read)🎥 Inside China’s Race to Rule Robotics (Watch)

Live Better

Have a quirky hobby? Put it on your résumé.

The white-collar job market is cutthroat, so some recruiters are encouraging job seekers to add something unexpected to their résumés to stand out: hobbies. Advocates say an offbeat pastime can tempt a glassy-eyed recruiter to reread your application.

This Week in History

Aug. 27, 2003 The first six-party talks to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program took place in Beijing.

Diplomats from China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the U.S. met with counterparts from Pyongyang to negotiate North Korea’s giving up its atomic ambitions in exchange for security and economic incentives. The North Korean delegation remained combative throughout the talks, threatening to test a nuclear weapon after Washington demanded it abandon its atomic program. In 2006, North Korea conducted its first nuclear bomb test.

Last week, U.S. officials said Trump wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again to convince him to abandon his country’s nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang has repeatedly asserted it must be recognized as a nuclear-armed state to sit down again with Washington.

Take a Break

Antonio Bandaras plays a chef and mentor in “Tony,” a biopic following a formative ’70s summer in Provincetown, Mass., for Anthony Bourdain. We asked Bandaras who his mentors have been, how he prepared to play a chef, and what makes his morning routine special.

Beyond the Newsroom WSJ | Buy Side: Buy Side staffers tested Quince’s 100% European linen button-up shirt, pull-on pants, a chore coat and more.

Today’s newsletter was curated by Will Flannigan and Liz Webber.